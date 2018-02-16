Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard considers it an honour to play alongside Tottenham hero Christian Eriksen for Denmark.

The Spurs winger is a talisman for his country and scored a hat-trick against Ireland to help the Danes qualify for the World Cup and bagged the equaliser for his club against Juventus in the Champions League earlier this week.

And the Brentford man believes that anyone who can put a free kick past goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is among the leading players in the world.

He said: “When you put a free kick in Buffon's side it shows how good a player he is. He makes it look easy.

“I'm not going to put a number on it. He's up there. For the national team, he's taking charge and scoring goals.

“For me, it's an honour to play with a player like him. It's something you'll look back on.”

Dalsgaard has less experience at international level but he also paid tribute to Eriksen for making his life easier when he was first called up.

“For me, I'll give him the ball and run. I like to go deep. It's perfect. I'll just run,” Dalsgaard added.

“Just the way he is, he's very calm and makes you feel welcome. A lot of the Danish players are big players.

“They welcome you and make it easy. I remember being nervous the first time. They welcome you well. Eriksen is very calm in training. He's just calm on the ball. He's a good person.”

