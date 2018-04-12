Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland was happy to be back in the side at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as Brentford continued their fine form with a third straight 1-0 win.

The Danish defender replaced Chris Mepham in the starting line-up and produced a strong performance as the Bees kept their 15th clean sheet this season.

And Bjelland paid tribute to both Mepham and captain John Egan for the way they have worked together over the course of the campaign.

“When you play football, you want to play the games and you want to play in big games. It's always good to be back and with a win and a clean sheet,” he said.

“I think we did well (defensively at Forest). We suit each other well. All of us have done well over the season. Meps and Eags did really well when I was injured.

“We step up for each other as it's a long season and you need to do that.”

Brentford travel to west London rivals Fulham on Saturday and the Danish defender is relishing the contest, especially after edging Forest out on Tuesday.

“That's why we play football. It's for these games. It's why we want to move for a group. We're looking forward to the game, get a good recovery now and prepare for Saturday,” he added.

“I think it (the game with Forest) was really open with a lot of running. It was a good win for us. To score a set piece goal and keep a clean sheet. If you want to be at the top you need to do that and we do that today.”

