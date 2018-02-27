Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley considers it a privilege to be nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the London Football Awards.

The Brentford shot stopper is up against West Ham's Adrian, Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea, Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes as well as Tottenham's Hugo Lloris.

And the Bees ace knows that his nomination, the only one from outside the Premier League, shows the progress that Brentford, as a club, have made.

He said: “To be recognised from a personal point of view is fantastic. The other nominees in London are fantastic goalkeepers.

“That's an honour and I feel privileged to be mentioned. To be mentioned as a club, I think it shows where Brentford have come.

“We're aware we're not the biggest club in the division. I've mentioned before it's not about budget, how big the club is, it's about the passion on show and what's on behind the scenes. Everything is done for us so we can go out on a Saturday.”

Bentley would love the chance to have a chinwag with his fellow goalkeepers and all four nominees are players he respects.

He said: “I'm fairly normal as a goalkeeper I think. A lot of people say we have a screw loose to do what we do.

“If I can mix with the other goalkeepers, that'd be great as there are some fantastic goalkeepers on show.”

