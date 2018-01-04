The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lasse Vibe is excited about seeing Alan Judge back on the pitch in a Brentford shirt again.

The Irishman has been an unused substitute in each of the Bees' last three games with Dean Smith taking his time on restoring the midfielder back into the action.

Brentford's FA Cup tie with Notts County had previously been pencilled in as the match where Judge will make his return.

And Vibe hopes the fans will come to Griffin Park to give Judge the welcome back he deserves.

“I'm very pleased for him. Now we need to get him on the pitch. He's been working so hard and I can't wait to see him back,” he said.

“I hope a lot of fans come to help him back and get behind him like they've done when his name was mentioned today and in the warm-up.”

Vibe was on the pitch when Judge had his leg broken by a horrific Luke Hyam challenge but believes he's back to his old self in training.

He added: “It was a horrible tackle. He's come through it in a good way and he looks a good player in training.

“From a team perspective and a personal perspective, I'm looking forward to seeing him back.”