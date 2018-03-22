The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alan Judge being named in Ireland's provisional squad will be a lift for him, according to Dean Smith.

The Brentford midfielder was included in the 25-man squad for the Boys in Green's friendly with Turkey and it is the first time in two years that Judge's name has been in it.

That's through no fault of his own as the 2016 player of the season was out of action for 20 months after suffering a horrific broken leg at Ipswich.

Judge hasn't made a start since coming back in January this year but being included in the wider squad will have proven to him that he remains in Ireland's thoughts.

Smith said: “It should be a big boost for him and shows he's not been forgotten by Martin and Roy.

“It was a terrible injury he had two years ago and he's worked hard to get back to where he is now.”

John Egan was another named in the provisional squad and, while he was one of the ones left out, Smith believes the consideration will be a morale booster.

He added: “It gives him a lift. He's come back into the team and, before Cardiff he's only conceded three goals."

