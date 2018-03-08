Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Judge will have benefited from playing 90 minutes for Brentford B more than being a substitute for the first team at Burton.

The Irishman has yet to start for the west Londoners since coming back from a double leg break and was omitted from the squad to face the Brewers as it was deemed better for him to face Barnet with the other B team players.

And Smith was content with the plan and outlined it to Judge, who has been called into the provisional Republic of Ireland squad, earlier this week.

He said: “I spoke to Alan on Monday. He's been a sub and come on in all the games he's been involved in but there's nothing like getting 90 minutes.

“We had the chance with the B team playing Barnet, he could get 90 minutes. He wasn't going to start against Burton and I felt we had able replacements on the subs bench.

“We both agreed getting 90 minutes was the best thing going forward.”

Will Judge be happy about not playing? Absolutely not. However, Smith has certainly seen the right attitude from the Irishman as well as others not in the starting XI.

He added: “You want players hungry to play in the first team. The lads on the bench are pushing hard to get that shirt. If they're content not starting then they're the wrong ones for the club.”

