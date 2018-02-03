The video will start in 8 Cancel

Emiliano Marcondes believes he can help fill the void left by the imminent departure of Lasse Vibe.

It is expected that the Brentford striker will complete a move away from the club in the coming days.

Neal Maupay is the only out and out number nine left at Griffin Park but Marcondes has played the lone striker role at Nordsjaelland and, if asked, believes he can perform in that role.

He said: “Of course, Lasse Vibe is a good player and it will be a big gap to fill. I think we have the players to fill that.

“I can play as a striker. I've done it and I think I can get used to playing as a striker here.”

Brentford will be looking to bounce back from last Saturday's defeat to Norwich when they travel to Derby this weekend with a victory potentially closing the gap on the top six.

Marcondes added: “The play-offs all we're going after. We'll do everything to finish in the top six. Our focus is to win the next game.

“Derby will be a tough game but I think we can beat every team in this league.”

He explained: “Hopefully I will play more minutes. I will be training hard to help get the team the right way again.”

