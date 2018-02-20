The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham have been the gift that keeps on giving for Brentford this season and they presented the Bees with five goals in the west Londoner's biggest win of the season.

The Blues signed Harlee Dean, Jota and Maxime Colin in the summer before Brentford claimed a 2-0 victory at St Andrews.

And a string of individual errors gave the Bees victory with former Fulham goalkeeper David Stockdale having a night he'll want to forget.

The stopper was at fault for the first when he allowed Ollie Watkins' shot to creep under him on the half hour mark.

Just 10 minutes later, Jason Lowe was dispossessed by Neal Maupay and the Frenchman fed Florian Jozefzoon and he rounded the hapless keeper to make it 2-0.

Five minutes into the second half the Blues defence were cut open and Maupay tapped in from Henrik Dalsgaard's cross.

Stockdale's embarrassing evening was made worse when he spilt the ball under no pressure to present the ball to Watkins. He passed to Maupay and his shot deflected off Marc Roberts and itno the net.

Watkins had a chance to make it five but he missed from six yards as Brentford but the former Exeter man made amends as he headed home from Jozefzoon's cross as the Bees matched last season's biggest win.

Below are how the Bees rated on an entertaining evening for all concerned at the club.

Dan Bentley – Did everything he had to do over the course of the evening, making a superb save at the end. 8

Henrik Dalsgaard – Set up Brentford's third goal and showed good form against the Blues. 7

John Egan – Another solid performance from the Bees skipper. 7

Andreas Bjelland – A performance that we've come to expect from the Dane. 7

Yoann Barbet – Restored to the side and showed his quality. 7

Josh McEachran – Unfortunate to be injured so early in the contest. 6

Romaine Sawyers – Not his best night and will feel he could have done better with a couple of chances. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – Another solid performance as he ran the midfield. 8

Ollie Watkins – The perfectionist in him will be disappointed he didn't have a hat-trick but two goals will suffice. 9

Neal Maupay – He's getting better and better and things are starting to go his way as well. 9

Florian Jozefzoon – Superb all evening and a threat at all times. The brightest star in a team of stars. 9.5.

Substitutes

Ryan Woods – Improved the team after he came on. 8

Alan Judge – Game was over when he was introduced but he was a threat. 6

Emiliano Marcondes – Looked sharp. 6