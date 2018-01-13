Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford claimed a deserved 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers as they showed the substance to back up the style they clearly have.

The Bees always appeared to be the superior side over the course of 90 minutes but, unlike games earlier in the season, were clinical enough in both boxes.

Florian Jozefzoon opened the scoring with a fine driving shot from a narrow angle in the closing minutes of the first half.

The Dutchman should have made it 2-0 early in the second period but Ben Alnwick made a good save, while Lasse Vibe was also unable to make the game safe.

Gary Madine had a chance to level the scores but Dan Bentley's awareness saw him race out to save at his feet.

And, as the clock struck 90 minutes, Neal Maupay backheeled Sergi Canos' pass into the net to seal all three points.

Below are five talking points to come from the contest.

Grind it out

Bolton visited Griffin Park and showed more ambition than Derby, Burton and Barnsley did in their visits to TW8 and it meant that Brentford had to work hard for their victory.

It wasn't a free-flowing performance from the Bees like the win against Fulham earlier this season but it showed that this Brentford side can get stuck in and get their hands dirty when they need to.

That's what you need to do if you want to challenge at the top of this division. The Championship, as Pep Guardiola said, is probably the toughest second tier in the world so you have to be multi-faceted to succeed.

Bolton have a physical side that can cause problems through fast counter attacks and set pieces but the west Londoners, for the majority of the game, dealt with Gary Madine and co.

Trotters fans will probably accept they were beaten by a better team but, provided they show the same application for the rest of the campaign, should stay up.

Maupay back in the goals

It's been a frustrating couple of months for Neal Maupay and you would hope that his late goal to make the game safe will kickstart another run of good form.

The move itself was a strange one as Sergi Canos slid the ball into him for the Frenchman to cheekily backheel the ball into the net.

There was certainly confusion on the pitch and in the stands as they looked at the referee and the linesman to see if the goal had been given.

Once it was clear that it had been, there was a feeling of relief as the Bees would be leaving Griffin Park with all three points.

The charge is on

Just eight games into the season, Brentford sat on four points and were in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw with Reading.

Fast forward 19 games and the Bees are now just three points off the play-offs after picking up 36 points in that time. Only Aston Villa (37), Derby (42) and champions elect Wolves (45) have picked up more in that period.

If they continue to pick up points at the rate they have been they can easily make up that three point gap between now and the rest of the season.

Their current league position is also to their advantage as they can remain under the radar. They can be seen a mid-table side but they are well and truly in the play-off chase. The next 19 games are, hopefully, going to be very interesting.

It's four league wins in the last five and the defeat to Wolves can probably be seen as a free game given their quality. The Bees' rivals will still have to face the champions elect.

That has also been achieved with a central midfielder playing at right back, a young defender making impressive steps into the senior game and a centre back playing at left back.

Jozefzoon's joy

Florian Jozefzoon stood out on the wing and it was a shame he wasn't brought into the game more.

The Dutchman scored a fine goal before half-time to continue his strong run of form and he was excellent every time he touched the ball.

With the highly popular Sergi Canos only a substitute, Jozefzoon showed why he had earned the start but he will know that he has to maintain it for fear of losing his place to the Spaniard.

There is plenty of competition for places in this Brentford side and that will only improve the standard of the squad on an individual and team basis.

Togetherness on the pitch and in the stands

It was frustrating at times to hear in the Braemar Road stand the groans when there was a misplaced pass, although I'm sure the team would accept that their passing was below their usual high standards.

However, my 'spies' on Ealing Road inform me that there was a connection between the players and the fans over the course of the game, which is pleasing to hear.

There should be a growing belief that the Bees can reach the play-offs and supporter backing will only drive the team further.

This team deserves support and what better way for fans to show that than selling out their allocation at Reading next weekend.