It wasn't pretty but Brentford produced an effective display to claim all three points against Bolton and move to within three points off a play-off spot.

The Bees were the better side but came up against a determined Trotters side, whose drive belied their lowly league position.

After a quiet first 40 minutes, Florian Jozefzoon picked up on the loose ball in the box to give the home side a half-time lead.

The second half was an open affair with the Dutchman and Lasse Vibe missing good chances but Dan Bentley made a strong save from Gary Madine.

And, as the match ticked into stoppage time, Sergi Canos found Neal Maupay in the box and he backheeled the ball home.

Dan Bentley – Did everything that was asked of him and his save at Madine's feet was crucial. 6

Nico Yennaris – Led the side well but would be disappointed with some of his distribution. 6

Chris Mepham – Gary Madine is a tricky customer and Mepham dealt with the danger well. 8

Andreas Bjelland – Strong defensively against tough customers. 7

Yoann Barbet – Improved as the game went on. 6

Romaine Sawyers – Linked the play nicely in the first half. 6

Ryan Woods – Another Woodsian display from the Ginger Pirlo. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – Performed well in the middle. 6

Florian Jozefzoon – Grabbed the goal but will feel he should have had a second in the second half. Brentford's best player on the pitch. 8.5

Lasse Vibe – Worked hard but will have wanted a goal. 7

Ollie Watkins – Worked hard on the left flank and grew into the game.

Substitutes

Sergi Canos – Set up the crucial second. 6

Neal Maupay – Sealed the three points with a cool finish. 6