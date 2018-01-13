It wasn't pretty but Brentford produced an effective display to claim all three points against Bolton and move to within three points off a play-off spot.
The Bees were the better side but came up against a determined Trotters side, whose drive belied their lowly league position.
After a quiet first 40 minutes, Florian Jozefzoon picked up on the loose ball in the box to give the home side a half-time lead.
The second half was an open affair with the Dutchman and Lasse Vibe missing good chances but Dan Bentley made a strong save from Gary Madine.
And, as the match ticked into stoppage time, Sergi Canos found Neal Maupay in the box and he backheeled the ball home.
Dan Bentley – Did everything that was asked of him and his save at Madine's feet was crucial. 6
Nico Yennaris – Led the side well but would be disappointed with some of his distribution. 6
Chris Mepham – Gary Madine is a tricky customer and Mepham dealt with the danger well. 8
Andreas Bjelland – Strong defensively against tough customers. 7
Yoann Barbet – Improved as the game went on. 6
Romaine Sawyers – Linked the play nicely in the first half. 6
Ryan Woods – Another Woodsian display from the Ginger Pirlo. 7
Kamo Mokotjo – Performed well in the middle. 6
Florian Jozefzoon – Grabbed the goal but will feel he should have had a second in the second half. Brentford's best player on the pitch. 8.5
Lasse Vibe – Worked hard but will have wanted a goal. 7
Ollie Watkins – Worked hard on the left flank and grew into the game.
Substitutes
Sergi Canos – Set up the crucial second. 6
Neal Maupay – Sealed the three points with a cool finish. 6