Brentford are three points off a play-off spot after a convincing 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Goals late in each half from Florian Jozefzoon and Neal Maupay handed the Bees victory against a Trotters side who, at least, showed ambition to try and win the game.

But it was comfortable for the west Londoners in general with Dan Bentley only being seriously tested on one occasion.

“We felt as comfortable as you can be at 1-0. Our quality on the ball is there for all to see,” Dean Smith said.

“We should have made the game safe a bit earlier. It was one of those days for Lasse (Vibe) and Flo had a chance just after half-time that would have made it more comfortable.

“But I’m pleased with the way we controlled the game and it was great for Neal Maupay to get that goal at the end.

“The thing that pleased me most was the clean sheet. Bolton put a lot of balls into the box and we had to defend set-pieces as well."

