Chris Mepham scored his first senior goal as Brentford came from a goal down to draw with Sheffield United in a game where both sides finished with 10 men.

With the rain pouring down in west London throughout the 90 minutes, the first half was a scrappy affair with neither goalkeeper seriously tested.

The Blades took the lead early in the second half as Brentford struggled to clear a corner and Chris Basham fired home a shot that deflected past Dan Bentley in the Bees' goal.

The home side rallied and it was a golden moment for Chris Mepham as, when United failed to clear a free kick he drilled the ball past Jamal Blackman.

That was just the start of the drama as Ryan Woods went to retrieve the ball and the Blades keeper wasn't prepared to return it.

The Brentford midfielder reached up to grab the ball and caught Blackman, who retaliated with referee Jeremy Simpson issuing a red card to the pair.

Former Bee Clayton Donaldson had the best chance in the remaining minutes, with Bentley making a big save to deny him.

Mepham's magic fortnight

Chris Mepham has had a remarkable fortnight.

The defender was called up by Wales senior side for the first time in his career, flying out for the China Cup.

The centre back roomed with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and would, no doubt, have learned a lot from the experience.

Mepham then made his senior debut in a 6-0 win over China, coming on in the second half with Wales having the game wrapped up.

While he didn't play Uruguay, Mepham would have had a feel of how the national team went about their business.

And now he has a professional goal. It's been clear for a long time that Mepham is a danger in the opposition penalty area but his finish was one that a striker would have been proud with.

It was another excellent performance from a player destined for the highest level.

The red cards

Ryan Woods and Jamal Blackman both saw red after clashing in the aftermath of Chris Mepham's equaliser.

When players tangle like that, you expect the referee to dish out equal punishments and Jeremy Simpson opted for red, rather than a yellow or a talking to. It should be noted that he ticked off Leon Clarke and Henrik Dalsgaard when they went nose to nose earlier in the game.

Players from both sides felt it was handbags rather than anything particularly distasteful, although you can see why the referee opted to send the pair off.

For me, a yellow card for both players would have been sufficient and get on with the game.

That being said, I'm not sure what Woods' motives were in trying to get the ball back, given that the rest of the players were congratulating Mepham and the restart wouldn't have taken place quickly anyway.

He appeared to catch the goalkeeper, who was playing keepaway, in the face and that led to Blackman swatting him away.

If there's a feeling that Woods was hard done by, it should be remembered that he was lucky not to be sent off after slapping Bradley Johnson against Derby in September.

It's a shame for both players that they will now be out of action for three games. If there's any appeal to be made it should be on the grounds that a three game ban is excessive on both parts.

Football should be a summer game

Okay, we're going too far here but the conditions were dreadful and made things difficult for both teams.

The pitch was the worst it has been since it was installed in August 2015 and it was down to the amount of rain that fell in TW8 over the course of the afternoon.

In the pre-Benham era, that game would have been at risk of abandonment were it even to have started.

It made it difficult for both teams to play and it was surprising that neither side tried many long distance efforts, given how difficult it can be for goalkeepers.

Saying that, Dan Bentley was superb for Brentford. He made two excellent saves from Clayton Donaldson and one from Leon Clarke.

Given the difficulty of the conditions over the 90 minutes, it was a superb performance and, for me, the stopper was the standout player on the match.

Set piece struggles

Over half the goals Brentford have conceded in 2018 have come from set pieces and it was the same again against Sheffield United as a poorly cleared corner led to Chris Basham opening the scoring.

Given how the club view the importance of dead ball situations and have a coach dedicated to it going forward, as seen by the wall in front of the goalkeeper when attacking, it is something the Bees must cut out.

Obviously, there was an element of misfortune about the goal conceded against the Blades as it was a deflection that took it past Bentley.

The Bees are a technical side, rather than a physical one, and this is par for the course with a side that prefer skill on the ball rather than in the air.

But that doesn't excuse the Brentford defence for not dealing with the corner in the first place.

