Brentford and Sheffield United have played out some humdinger matches over the past few years and this Good Friday affair was no different with two goals and two red cards.

Played in diabolical conditions over the course of 90 minutes, the first half was a scrappy affair with neither goalkeeper seriously tested.

The Blades took the lead early in the second half as Brentford struggled to clear a corner and Chris Basham fired home a shot that deflected past Dan Bentley in the Bees' goal.

The home side rallied and it was a golden moment for Chris Mepham as, when United failed to clear a free kick he drilled the ball past Jamal Blackman.

That was just the start of the drama as Ryan Woods went to retrieve the ball and the Blades keeper wasn't prepared to return it.

The Brentford midfielder reached up to grab the ball and caught Blackman, who retaliated with referee Jeremy Simpson issuing a red card to the pair.

Former Bee Clayton Donaldson had the best chance in the remaining minutes, with Bentley making a big save to deny him.

Below are how the Bees rated over the course of the game.

Dan Bentley – Nothing he could do about the goal but made a crucial saves to deny Clayton Donaldson (twice) and Leon Clarke. 9

Henrik Dalsgaard - A solid contribution from the full back over the course of 90 minutes. 7

John Egan – Another calm and confident performance from the Irishman. 7

Chris Mepham – From rooming with Gareth Bale one week to scoring his first professional goal the next. 8

Josh Clarke – Another fine outing from the full back. 7

Ryan Woods – Clashed with Blackman to earn a red card but, as usual, dominated the ball in midfield. 6

Nico Yennaris – Some lovely touches at times but others would have frustrated him. 6

Lewis Macleod – The conditions limited his impact in the game. 6

Sergi Canos – Some good link up work on the flank. 7

Neal Maupay – Worked tirelessly over the course of 90 minutes, even when isolated up front. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – His free kick led to the equaliser. Another strong perfromance. 7

Substitutes

Ollie Watkins – Performed well when he came off the bench. 6

Kamo Mokotjo – Another strong performance as a substitute. 6

Alan Judge – Added energy after he came on. 6