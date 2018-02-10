The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florian Jozefzoon's goal rescued a point for Brentford as the Bees arrested a run of two straight defeats.

Both sides came out to attack and Callum Robinson saw two shots blocked by his own team-mates.

Neal Maupay was denied just before half time by a fine Declan Rudd save as the first half ended goalless.

The visitors took the lead when Tom Barkhuizen's cross eluded everyone and nestled in the far corner.

However, Brentford hit back soon after when Florian Jozefzoon slammed the ball home after Preston failed to clear a corner.

The Bees had the initiative and a man advantage when Greg Cunningham committed two stupid fouls on Dan Bentley and Florian Jozefzoon and received two yellow cards and then a red.

Alan Judge hit the woodwork with a free kick in the closing stages as both sides had to settle for a point.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Nothing he could have done about the goal and did everything he needed to. 6

Henrik Dalsgaard – Looked lively going forward and was seldom tested defensively. 7

John Egan – Needed to capitalise on Chris Mepham's illness and did just that. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Another confident performance from the centre back. 7

Josh Clarke – Added a different dimension on the left side of Brentford's defence. 7

Josh McEachran – Caused one scare when he lost the ball but showed some good touches. 6

Nico Yennaris – Made some good runs and some good passes. 7

Romaine Sawyers – Another strong game from the midfielder. 7

Ollie Watkins – Back to the Ollie Watkins we've expected as he gave the visiting defence a horrid afternoon. 8

Neal Maupay – His work rate was excellent. Was unfortunate not to score. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – Scored the equaliser and showed good adventure. 7

Substitutes

Alan Judge – Unlucky with a free kick. 6

Emiliano Marcondes – Lively cameo. 6

Lewis Macleod – Not enough time to make an impact. N/A