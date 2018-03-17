The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lewis Macleod's first goal for Brentford gave the Bees a share of the spoils against Middlesbrough.

The Bees fell behind early to Adama Traore's fine strike but the Scot levelled with a perfectly placed shot.

It was his first goal for the club, over three years after joining, and it was a popular strike given his injury troubles.

Brentford dominated the second half and Romaine Sawyers, on as a substitute, nearly gave the Bees the lead but was denied by Darren Randolph.

Sawyers saw red after Traore ran into him in stoppage time in the second half but Brentford, who had been on top, held out.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Nothing he could do with the opening goal but performed well throughout the contest. 7

Henrik Dalsgaard – Gave Brentford a bit of strength on the right flank and showed his class. 7

John Egan – Led by example throughout the afternoon. 7

Chris Mepham – Showed why he was called into the Wales senior squad with a fine performance. 8

Josh Clarke – Withstood the pressure of Adama Traore. His touch let him down on occasion but it was a good defensive performance. 7

Ryan Woods – Booked early on but continued to show his class. 8

Lewis Macleod – Was the best player on the pitch. A superb performance. 9

Kamo Mokotjo – A strong performance from The General. Showed his class. 8

Ollie Watkins – The rigours of the Championship appear to have taken its toll. The break will do him good. 6

Neal Maupay – Did everything but score. Will feel he deserved a goal. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – A strong performance on the wing. 8

Substitutes

Sergi Canos – Provided spark in the second half. 7

Romaine Sawyers – Nearly scored with a fine shot before he was wrongly given a second yellow card. 7

Alan Judge – Performed well. 7