Brentford kept up the pressure on the top six after seeing off a defensive Ipswich side.

The Bees had much of the territory but with Mick McCarthy's side setting up for a 0-0 draw it was difficult for them to break down the eight Tractor Boy defenders.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes came when Yoann Barbet's wayward shot hit Neal Maupay's head and Bartosz Bialkowski made a good save.

The second half followed a similar pattern and it wasn't until Dean Smith threw Sergi Canos and Nico Yennaris on did the Bees take the lead.

A ball over the top saw Jonas Knudsen bundle the Spaniard over and Neal Maupay stepped up to send the Polish stopper the wrong way.

Dan Bentley, who had been a spectator for most fo the game, made a superb save from Grant Ward to preserve his clean sheet as the Bees held on to claim victory.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Made an excellent save at 1-0. Dealt with crosses well but, like Monday, saw very limited action. 7

Henrik Dalsgaard – Got down the right well and caused the Tractor Boys problems. 7

John Egan – With Andreas Bjelland fit again, the Irishman made it clear that he was not going to be giving up his shirt. 7

Chris Mepham – Does the simple things well and continues to impress at centre back. 7

Yoann Barbet – Defensively, the Frenchman was solid but his passing was, on occasions, slightly wayward. 6

Josh McEachran – Quiet first half but showed his qualities in the second. 6

Romaine Sawyers – A solid contribution from the midfielder once again. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – Not his best game but continued to battle and want the ball. 6

Alan Judge – Tried to make things happen in a lacklustre first half. 7

Neal Maupay – Worked hard without much service. Took his penalty with aplomb. 8

Ollie Watkins – A strong effort from the winger. 7

Substitutes

Nico Yennaris – Added energy in the middle of the pitch. 7

Sergi Canos – Made the difference up front. 7

Emiliano Marcondes – Provided something different in the middle. 6