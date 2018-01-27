Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich midfielder James Maddison's superb 30-yard strike in a hard-fought 1-0 win was enough to end in-form Brentford's 13-game home unbeaten Championship run.

Highly-rated Maddison curled home a beauty into the top corner after six minutes to give Bees keeper Daniel Bentley no chance.

Nelson Oliveira almost made it two midway through the first half with a carbon-copy strike, but this time his rasping drive from the edge of the box bounced to safety of the outside of the post.

Brentford were rocked back on their heels by the early goal, but the unmarked Florian Jozefzoon should have levelled on 14 minutes - but his close-range header went straight to goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Brentford looked far more lively after the break, but it was Harrison Reed who almost stretched the visitors' lead when he outstripped Barbet to whip in a low drive that eluded everyone.

Substitutes Alan Judge and Sergi Canos gave the hosts a boost and the Irishman almost marked his league return with a goal before firing his low drive just wide.

Canos, who joined the Bees after a stop-start stay at Carrow Road, should have made his former employers pay after 81 minutes but skied Ollie Watkins' low cross from the byline high over the bar.

Watkins himself went close five minutes later, turning his man brilliantly only to be denied by a great reflex stop from Gunn.

Substitute Emiliano Marcondes and Barbet saw late efforts blocked by City's desperate defence as they saw out five minutes of injury time to put a halt to Brentford's recent run of five wins in six.

Below are four talking points to emerge from the game.

Lasse leaving

It appears that Lasse Vibe's time is at an end after Dean Smith confirmed that the Dane was in discussions with an unnamed club, believed to be in China, over a move.

While it is, as of yet unclear, what sort of fee Brentford would receive for the veteran striker, who turns 31 next month, there is plenty of unrest from the supporters.

Vibe is the club's best striker and, with the Bees three points off the play-off places going into the contest, it does seem strange that they are willing to let him go.

If they are to receive a seven figure fee then it would certainly be more palatable and, in this instance, I believe Brentford should shelve their undisclosed fee policy so fans can see how much he left for, provided a deal goes through.

Vibe has been a fine servant for the club, even though he blew hot and cold when it came to goals, and his work rate and team play was exceptional.

Maupay's frustration

If we rewind to January 31 2017 when Scott Hogan made his departure to Aston Villa, Vibe scored twice against the Villans in a 3-0 win leading to Brentford fans joking about the Midlands side signing the wrong player.

This was Maupay's chance to prove that he could lead the line and, try as he might, it just wasn't his day.

The Frenchman has looked good coming off the bench this season but, when he's played from the start, it has been more of a struggle.

Brentford don't have the money to go out and sign a proven striker at this level. They cost over £10million and require wages north of £25,000 a week so they have to sign one that can develop.

Maupay need only look at Romaine Sawyers to know that the doubters can be silenced. The easiest way to do that? Score goals on a regular basis.

Smith's comments

Dean Smith's rebuke of the Brentford fans raised eyebrows among the regulars in the Griffin Park press room and it certainly broke the unwritten rule among for those in football management; never criticise the supporters.

He was originally asked “Lasse Vibe does give you a different way of playing. When he's not playing does it take a bit of time to adjust to that?”

Smith said: “Not really. I suppose my biggest disappointment was the support Neal Maupay got and I felt that certainly from the sidelines it could have been a lot better.

“He was on his sick bed on Thursday and didn't train. He was told yesterday that he's playing and he goes in and gives it what he can and unfortunately we didn't get behind him enough.”

When asked to clarify if he was talking about the supporters, Smith added: “Yes, I felt the supporters could have been more supportive to him today.

“He's a good young player who has got six or seven goals this season. Probably what he needed today was a little bit of support.”

Now, I can't recall Smith offering a similar response when Romaine Sawyers was jeered off during the 2-0 loss to Barnsley last season, nor when fans booed John Swift when he was withdrawn against QPR.

The Brentford head coach knows full well that anything critical of the fans will be picked up upon by the press as well as the supporters. He would be fully aware of the fallout to Ian Holloway's rant about fans leaving games early after the 2-2 draw at Loftus Road earlier this season.

There are a number of theories as to why Smith would do it which I've suggested below.

1. To divert attention away from the imminent departure of Lasse Vibe by having fans talking about his comments, rather than questioning why the club would allow their in-form striker to leave.

2. To say, without saying, that Neal Maupay is the man likely to lead the line for the rest of the season and no replacement is coming in.

3. To try and show backing to the Frenchman who cut a dejected figure as he left Griffin Park after the game.

I wrote about Holloway's comments at the time: “The only way you can get away with those comments is if you back it up with results, much like Jose Mourinho did when he criticised Chelsea fans for their lack of atmosphere against Rangers in the 2014/15 season. The Blues went on to win the title that year.

“Now, Holloway may well find he's not afforded any sympathy if they have another bad run.”

Just change Holloway to Smith and my feelings are the same.

Sawyers absence a major blow

Lasse Vibe was missed against Norwich but, for me, Romaine Sawyers was the bigger loss through illness.

It was just over a month ago that the midfielder teed up the Danish striker's two goals at Carrow Road with two sublime passes.

I was staggered to see that Sawyers still has fans calling for him to be dropped in the run up to the game.

It was a point of 'You don't know what you've had until it's not there'. Fingers crossed that Sawyers is able to make a speedy recovery and return to the starting XI against Derby.