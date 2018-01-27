The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford's unbeaten home run in the league, stretching back to August, came to an end as a fine James Maddison goal gave Norwich all three points.

With Lasse Vibe absent and seemingly set to depart, the Bees lacked that spark in attack, compounded by the fact Romaine Sawyers was unwell and able to take his place in the side.

Norwich took an early lead when Josh McEachran, who replaced Sawyers, failed to put a sufficient challenge in and Maddison's curling effort from 25 yards found the top corner.

Brentford were not at their best to begin with and Nelson Oliveira's effort struck the post but, when they did fashion chances, they were unable to test Angus Gunn in the City goal.

Ollie Watkins came closest in the second half but his effort was smothered by the stopper and when Florian Jozefzoon's free kick in stoppage time went high over the bar that was that.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Nothing he could do about the goal. Distribution was solid. 7

Nico Yennaris – A solid performance at right back. 6

Chris Mepham – Continues to develop and is getting more and more assured with every game. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Early mix up with Bentley but another fine display. 7

Yoann Barbet – Looked lively going forward and did his job at left back. 7

Josh McEachran – Had his chance to show why he should be in over Romaine Sawyers. Will probably feel he didn't take it. 5

Ryan Woods – More misplaced passes than normal from the midfielder. 6

Kamo Mokotjo – Drove forward and worked hard. 6

Ollie Watkins – Had the best chance but was denied well by Angus Gunn. 7

Neal Maupay – With Lasse Vibe set to leave, it was not a bright start from the Frenchman. The Dane was certainly missed. 5

Florian Jozefzoon – Could have done better with the chances he had. 6

Substitutes

Alan Judge – Mixed some divine touches with some rusty play. 6

Sergi Canos – Livened the game up but was unable to turn it around. 6

Emiliano Marcondes – Some good touches on his league debut for the club. 6