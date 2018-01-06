Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-changed Brentford side were dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two high-fliers Notts County.

The Bees had made eight changes and had the better of the game but they were devoid of luck in front of goal, hitting the woodwork twice and dominating possession.

Ross Fitzsimons made some good saves and Ollie Watkins' effort rolled along the goal line as it looked as if it wasn't going to be their day.

But it was Jon Stead's 65th minute angled drive that separated the sides and took the Magpies into the fourth round for the fourth time in six attempts.

And it turned into a frustrating afternoon for Brentford as they failed to get back into the game and were booed off at the final whistle.

Below are five talking points to come from the game.

Shades of Walsall

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

I can't say I blame Dean Smith for making changes and there were some positives to come out from them. When you look at them in isolation they all make sense but, together, they just didn't work.

Lewis Macleod looks to be back to the form we saw a glimpse of at the start of last season and showed his quality on the ball.

That can only be good going forward as it adds an extra dimension to the Bees' style.

However, it reminded me of the defeat to Walsall two years ago where the Bees had time on the ball but failed to make it count and the Saddlers punished the mistakes.

Brentford fans will be watching Monday's draw from behind the sofa hoping that Notts County are not handed a plum tie.

Lessons learned

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The performance of the side Dean Smith selected answered a few questions as to why players are where they are in the pecking order.

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis struggled to play in a positive manner, preferring to go back more often than not and was caught out for the Magpies' winner.

It was also clear why Lasse Vibe, Romaine Sawyers and Ryan Woods have been relied upon in recent weeks as their presence was missed. That trio did need a rest though.

Did Dean Smith make too many changes? Arguably yes but it is a difficult balancing act as there would be players frustrated at a lack of game time.

The likes of Luke Daniels will be the most frustrated as they will know they face a hard job getting game time in the coming weeks.

Case closed

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Alan Judge is, finally, back from injury and what a sight it was to see the Irishman in red and white stripes again.

It's been 637 days since the fateful moment at Ipswich when Luke Hyam left his leg broken in two places.

And it was a touching moment when all of Griffin Park rose to acclaim the popular midfielder.

There were some elements of rust in Judge's performance but you can hardly

Promising Debut

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Emiliano Marcondes was handed his first start and he didn't disappoint in his performance as he gave a good account of himself.

He was happy to put himself about and put his body on the line for the team, which would set a good first impression.

There were times where he didn't appear completely in tune with his team-mates but that is something that will only develop the more he plays for the side.

However, he certainly has the right attitude and desire to succeed at Griffin Park that will make him popular with the fans.

Bolton is a must win

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

At the end of the day, if Brentford pick up three points against Bolton next Saturday then the cupset is forgotten about.

The Bees haven't lost in the league at Griffin Park since the home opener against Nottingham Forest but fans will only remember the fact that Notts County were celebrating an upset in TW8 on Janaury 6.

Victory also justifies Dean Smith making eight changes as the Bees pick up three more points in their push to challenge for a play-off spot.