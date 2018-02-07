Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brede Hangeland has revealed how former Fulham manager Roy Hodgson told him that he felt he had one more job left in in after England's exit at Euro 2016.

The 70-year-old oversaw England's exit from the European Championships in France, losing 2-1 to surprise package Iceland and subsequently left his post as the national team's manager, but got another job as manager of Crystal Palace in September 2017.

At the time, Palace had lost their first four games of the season without scoring a single goal, but since Hodgson took over the reins the side have won six games, losing six - form that has seen them rise to 14th in the Premier League.

Most, if not all, knew the former Fulham boss would do a good job at Selhurst Park, and one of Hodgson's first signings at the Cottage has tipped Palace for a top ten finish season.

He stold the Fulhamish Podcast:"I wouldn't be surprised if they finished top ten this year and I'm sure it's not unusual to Fulham fans that I'm delighted to see him doing well.

"I spoke to him after the exit from the Euros in France and I'm sure that many people thought that was the end of Roy Hodgson as a manager but I spoke to him after that and he said he probably has one more job in him and he's doing that so well now.

"It's really nice to see and he deserves all the credit he's getting at the moment."

