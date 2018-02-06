Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brede Hangeland has named the best ever Fulham XI that he played with in his time at Craven Cottage - and has included seven of the 11 men that started the Europa League final.

The Norwegian played for Fulham for six years after Roy Hodgson signed him from Copenhagen in 2008 before moving onto Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

In that time, he was part of the Great Escape and the Europe League final side, who lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the final at Hamburg in 2010.

During his time at the Cottage, Hangeland played with players like Mark Schwarzer, Moussa Dembele and Dimitar Berbatov, and speaking to the Fulhamish Podcast , he's named the best ever XI he's played in.

He said: "This team will look like the European team with Mark Schwarzer in goal, who was head and shoulders above any other goalkeeper I've played with and a top guy and top professional.

"At right back it's difficult whether to pick (John) Pantsil or (Chris) Baird, but probably Pantsil for his famous laps around the Cottage.

"At centre back is definitely Aaron Hughes and myself, and (Paul) Konchesky has to be the left back so the back four is solid.

"I'll go with Danny Murphy and one of the few players who will get a spot and wasn't in the European team is Moussa Dembele, because he's just the best player I've played with and was fantastic.

"On the wings, Damien Duff and Clint Dempsey and up top Bobby Zamora and Andy Johnson have to be there.

"It's tough to leave Zoltan Gera out and no spot for Berbatov, I need team players in my team."

Here's how they would line up:

