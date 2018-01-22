The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford, Fulham and QPR could be welcoming Brazil legend Ronaldo to their boardroom in the future after he revealed that he is looking at buying a club in the Championship or the second tier in Spain.

The 41-year-old retired from football seven years ago but is keen to remain in the game in some way and he was an ambassador for Brazil's 2014 World Cup.

He had been linked with the role of the Brazilian Football Federation’s president but he does not believe he has sufficient experience for that yet.

"It would be a great honour, but before that I want to experience running a big club,” he claimed.

However, he is considering doing something 'innovative' at building a club up in Spain and England.

"I'm thinking about buying a club in the second division in Spain or England," he told Folha de S.Paulo.

"I want to do something innovative. I think I'm prepared for the challenge.”

Ronaldo scored over 300 career goals for both club and country, and having played for seven clubs in four different countries.

