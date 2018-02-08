The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham travel to Bolton on Saturday hoping to make it six wins on the bounce - but who makes your starting XI for the game?

Sheyi Ojo has returned to training at Motspur Park, but we all know that only five of the six loan members of the team can make the matchday squad, so one will drop out.

Slavisa Jokanovic could have a near fully fit team to choose from as Fulham look to continue their fine run of form, but who would make your starting XI if you were in the head coach's shoes?

Use our team selector below to pick your team, then share it on social media for other fans to have a look at.

