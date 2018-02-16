The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR face a tricky test as they welcome Bolton Wanderers to Loftus Road.

The Trotters are embroiled in a relegation battle but will be encouraged by the way they have grown into the Championship season since being promoted.

But who are the main stars to watch out for?

Mark Beevers

The big defender has been a key player for the Trotters as they have acclimatised to life back in the Championship.

Something of a no-nonsense centre-back, it'll be particularly interested to see how he copes with the differing threats of Matt Smith and the restless Conor Washington.

Josh Vela

The midfielder has played a crucial role in Phil Parkinson's team this season, being widely regarded as the man who makes them tick.

Vela is often used on a more advanced role, and you'd think with the quality of his final ball that Bolton's productivity at Loftus Road may well come through him.

Sammy Ameobi

Quite simply the star of the show.

Ameobi has improved hugely as the season progresses and looks a powerful presence as he charges towards goal from the flanks.

It'll most likely be up to Jake Bidwell to ensure that Ameobi doesn't get the time and space to do damage at the weekend.

