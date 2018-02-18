The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson didn't hold back in his criticism of the officials after his side lost 2-0 to QPR at Loftus Road.

As well as having a man sent off for serious foul play, Parkinson thought the referee was influenced by both Ian Holloway and the home fans, describing his performance as 'very, very poor'.

Speaking about the red card, he said: “It was the turning point of the game.

"Mark left the ground and gave the referee a decision to make away from home, and when you have the weak officials we have today there was no doubt it was going to be a red.

“I can see why he gave that one but I thought the performance of all four officials was very, very poor.

“Loftus Road is a tight ground and the crowd are on top off you. Ian Holloway was jumping up and down, appealing for everything and having a go at the ref at half time.

“We needed strong officials and we didn’t have them.”

