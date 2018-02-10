The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has named an unchanged starting XI for their game with Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

The Fulham head coach has gone for the same players that saw off Nottingham Forest at the Cottage last week, with new signings Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cyrus Christie on the bench once again.

Matt Targett keeps his place at left back, while Player of the Month Ryan Sessegnon continues as the left forward in Jokanovic's line up.

Meanwhile, Tom Cairney returns to the bench after missing the past two games through a recurrence of the knee injury that has plagued his campaign.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Targett, McDonald, Norwood, Johansen, Piazon, Fonte and Sessegnon

Subs: Button, Odoi, Cairney, Ayite, Christie, Mitrovic, Kamara

