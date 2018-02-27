Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR are among the teams that Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is hoping to drag into the relegation battle.

The Hoops currently sit nine points clear of the drop zone, but are still perceived as a side in peril by the Trotters boss, as he starts to look up the Championship table.

The Whites are four points outside the relegation places, and five points behind QPR after they've grown into the season after a shaky start to life in the second tier.

QPR say 'keep your hands off' as Rangers boss hints at summer move for former Manchester United man Sean Goss

But according to the Bolton News , Phil Parkinson is hoping that the likes of QPR, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday could all be dragged into the mire.

He said: "We have to start targeting the teams above us.

“That isn’t being over-confident, of course you need to look at what is going on below you as well, but we have got to drag some of those clubs above us back into it.

“The bigger we can make this league, the better it will be for us.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .