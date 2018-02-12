Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson felt the referee did his side a favour as he got 'drawn into' Fulham's gameplan during the 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Trotters' boss believed Slavisa Jokanovic's side wanted to turn the game into a slow one, something which got on the nerves of the home fans as they turned the atmosphere up a notch whenever Fulham were awarded a foul, or their side wasn't.

Parkinson revealed he had been to talk to the referee before the game and warn him of what he perceived as 'Fulham's gameplan' but he felt the referee did Bolton a favour by getting dragged into the game.

He said: “They wanted a slow game, we wanted a quick one, that’s what they were trying to do away from home.

“I did say to the ref before the game that I’d watched a lot of Fulham and I knew what they would do. I warned him not to get drawn into it. But I think he did in the first half. There were a few instances he could have dealt with differently, in my opinion.

“He booked Karl Henry then (Kevin) McDonald did an identical thing on the near touchline and didn’t book him, then committed another foul and still didn’t book him.

I thought he didn’t do us any favours – he certainly wasn’t a homer. That said. I felt that the ref probably did us a favour.”

