Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has challenged his side to continue the good defensive work they did against Bristol against free-scoring Fulham on Saturday.

The Trotters kept a clean sheet against now-sixth placed Bristol City on Friday in their 1-0 victory, a win that saw them take their tally to 29 points for the season.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in the form of the season, with five straight wins seeing them up to fifth in the Championship table ahead of a trip to the Macron to face Wanderers on Saturday.

And the Bolton boss has challenged his side to keep up their strong defensive performance when the Cottagers visit.

“Me and Steve Parkin spend a lot of time working with the defenders and telling them that those blocks, last-ditch tackles and clearances can be just as valuable as a goal,” he told The Bolton News .

“It can give the whole team a lift, as we saw on Friday night.

“The standard of defending against Bristol City was very, very good across the board. And that has to be the example we set now. It has to go into every game we have remaining this season, starting with Fulham.”

