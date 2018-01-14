Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said Brentford's 2-0 win flattered the Londoners as he left Griffin Park delighted with his side's battling character.

Goals from Florian Jozefzoon and substitute Neal Maupay maintained Brentford's impressive Sky Bet Championship home record against the Trotters.

Jozefzoon gave Brentford the lead just before the break with a rising drive after Lasse Vibe's shot was blocked. Frenchman Maupay finished off Bolton with a clever backheel in second-half stoppage time.

Parkinson said of Bolton's effort: "We got in a lot of good positions and I thought we deserved something from the game right up to the end when we gambled and put three up top.

"The scoreline flattered Brentford but their goal just before half-time knocked us back a bit and gave them a spring in their step. Despite that, we had spells where we put them under real pressure and I think the fans who stayed and clapped us off at the end could see that.

"Brentford like to start quickly at home so we tried to slow the game down and silence the crowd and I thought we did that very well and actually got on top of them. The aim once they scored was to stay in the game for as long as possible, which is what we did.

"The resources we have to work with compared to other teams means we are way off in terms of money, but in terms of character we are right up there as we saw today. They are a great group of lads who give their all in every single game and I can't ask any more than that."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .