The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham made it nine games unbeaten with a 1-1 draw with Bolton - but how do you think the players did?

They had the perfect start when Matt Targett got his first goal in the white of Fulham, but an absolutely sensational strike by substitute Adam Le Fondre ensured the spoils were shared.

Tom Cairney made his return from injury as a second half sub, while Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara were both thrown into the game just five minutes into the second half - but how do you think the side rated?

Use our player rating tool below to pick your scores and see how they compare with your fellow fans.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .