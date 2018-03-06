The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bobby Zamora believes Fulham have the right sort of team to get promoted to the Premier League via the Play-offs this season.

The 37-year-old made 91 league appearances for the Cottagers between 2008 and 2012, scoring 20 league goals during his time at Craven Cottage before moving onto QPR.

Zamora knows exactly what is needed to win the play-offs having scored the goal that sent the Rs up at Wembley in 2014.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are currently hunting down second spot in the league and are on a 13-game unbeaten run, beating the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves and Derby County in the process.

However, Zamora thinks second is step too far but backs his former side to go all the way in the end of season lottery.

He said: “They played very good last year and this year I thought they started a little bit slow and went through a tricky spell but have certainly come good now.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“They’re certainly gunning for the play-offs, I’m not sure if they’ll make get automatic, but for the play-offs they’re the right sort of team that can go and win them, I really do.

“I think they’re dynamic, and organised so I’m sure they’ll be tough opposition if they get into the play-offs.”

poll loading Will Fulham finish in the automatic promotion places? 500+ VOTES SO FAR Yes - absolutely! No - it's the Play-offs or less

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .