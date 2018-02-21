Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Woods hailed Brentford's 5-0 win over Birmingham as one of the most enjoyable games of football he has ever played in.

The Bees could have beaten a Blues side, which boasted former stars Harlee Dean, Jota and Maxime Colin, by even more goals than they did in a dominating display.

Claiming bragging rights over their former charges delighted the supporters and Woods knew the importance of it to them but, for the squad, three points is all that matters.

“It's probably one of the most enjoyable games of football I've played in. It was great for us and great for the fans.

“At the end of the day the most important thing was the three points and it's put us within three points off the play-offs.

“I know Bristol City have to play on Wednesday night. We're looking above us now and seeing if we can make it. For us, it's the three points.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .