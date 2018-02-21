Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford produced a five-star showing at home to Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

On a big night at Griffin Park, given the players who left for Birmingham in the summer, it was the Bees who ran out comfortable 5-0 winners, really putting the Blues to the sword.

It could and perhaps should have been even more embarrassing for the Championship strugglers too, with Brentford having a number of other good chances that they spurned.

In goal for the visitors was David Stockdale - a keeper who had earned rave reviews during Brighton's promotion campaign last year, but turned down the chance to play in the Premier League by signing for Brum instead.

It has not turned out to be the best decision, with the Blues just one point above the relegation zone in the Championship.

Stockdale was at fault for at least two of the goals at Griffin Park last night, and he has held his hands up and apologised for his errors on social networking site Twitter.

Manager Steve Cotterill backed his man after the game by saying: "It's difficult on him because he's made some good saves this season.There's not a lot I can do or say that will make him feel better about his performance."

However, Stockdale admitted it was not good enough.

He said: "I’d like to apologise for my performance last night to all at BCFC. Fans/players/staff. I’m always honest and give my all and that wasn't good enough from me. I thank all the fans for continued support."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .