The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill has paid tribute to the way Brentford have conducted their recruitment.

Both clubs meet on Tuesday night in west London, and Cotterill says he would like to introduce a clear DNA and way of playing - similar to what Brentford have done.

The Bees have built a reputation for playing attractive and successful football on a low budget, going toe to toe with the big clubs and standing firm in the last few seasons.

"It takes years," said Cotterill.

"Then you recruit numbers rather than players. A number six for them will do a certain job, the nine will do a certain job, the seven and eleven will do certain jobs.

"It's easier then to recruit numbers rather than just collect players and then think 'Right how are we going to fit them into a team?'

"Their DNA has been clear for a few years now - which is good."