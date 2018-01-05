Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith was brought up on a diet of the FA Cup and is hoping to add more memories in this years competition.

Having grown up watching the final with his father, eating cheese and pickle sandwiches, he has had success as a player and on the touchline.

And arguably his greatest moment in the competition was when he was assistant at Leyton Orient when they knocked out Brentford's west London rivals Fulham.

He said: “I've had some really good days. It's a great competition. When I was assistant and Leyton Orient and we went to Fulham and Charlton, knocking Fulham out of the cup away from home. I played against Tottenham a couple of times as well.

“I was brought up on the FA Cup final, having cheese and pickle sandwiches with my old man watching the game. We'll be looking to progress like last season.”

Brentford go into the game in good spirits, even though there will be disappointment after a 3-0 defeat to runaway Championship leaders Wolves on Tuesday night.

He added: “It's been very good tinged with a bit of disappointment from Wolves. Going into the period, we knew it was going to be tough with the games we had in Norwich, Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves.

“The performance levels were up there and I felt we dipped a bit at Wolves and we got punished accordingly.

“They've been pleased with themselves. We felt we let one get away on Tuesday as we didn't play to our capabilities.

“The lads have spoken about what we could have done better. Wolves could have scored three or four yet we felt we were in control but we never went behind their back five enough.”

