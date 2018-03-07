The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes that Dan Bentley being named London goalkeeper of the year will inspire him to reach greater heights.

The Brentford ace was the only player outside the Premier League on the nomination list, seeing off Petr Cech of Arsenal to make the shortlist.

And he claimed the gong ahead of Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, West Ham ace Adrian, Hugo Lloris of Tottenham and Watford's Heurelho Gomes.

Smith was delighted to see his star stopper honoured and believes it will give him a boost.

He said: “I'm really chuffed for him to get London goalkeeper of the year ahead of Courtois, Adrian, Cech is a great achievement and it'll give him a boost.”

Bentley didn't have a meaningful save to make as Brentford claimed a 2-0 win against Burton, with the Brewers failing to muster a shot on target.

And Smith was pleased with how the whole side defended in the victory.

He added: “Defensively, as a team, I thought we were very good. Dan'll be pleased since he got the clean sheet.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.