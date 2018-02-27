The Beast from the East has hit England.
There are amber and yellow weather warnings across the country, with snow falling heavily in many parts.
Temperatures are expected to drop to around minus seven in the south east with the snow playing havoc with public transport and schools.
But what about for our sportsmen and women?
There is due to be a busy schedule of football fixtures up and down the country today, with many expected to be called off.
Here we have a definitive list of the fixtures that have beaten the weather, those with pitch inspections planned and those that have fallen foul of the cold snap.
The list will be updated throughout the day.
FA Cup Fifth Round Replay
Swansea City v Sheffield ON
Championship
Hull City v Barnsley ON
Reading v Sheffield United ON
Checkatrade Trophy Semi-Final
Shrewsbury Town v Yeovil Town OFF
League One
AFC Wimbledon v Blackburn Rovers ON
Bristol Rovers v Wigan Athletic OFF
Peterborough United v Walsall ON
League Two
Wycombe Wanderers v Coventry City ON
FA Trophy Fourth Round Replay
Brackley Town v Stockport County ON
Spennymoor Town v Bromley ON - FURTHER INSPECTION 5.30PM
National League
Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United PITCH INSPECTION 11.30AM
Guiseley v Barrow OFF
National League North
AFC Telford United v Nuneaton Town ON
National League South
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Hungerford Town OFF
Havant & Waterlooville v Gloucester City ON
Truro City v Concord Rangers OFF
Weston-super-Mare v St Albans City ON
Evo-Stik League Premier Division
Altrincham v Stourbridge ON
Ashton United v Stalybridge Celtic PITCH INSPECTION 12PM
Buxton v Workington PITCH INSPECTION
Grantham Town v Warrington Town ON
Nantwich Town v Shaw Lane AFC ON
Bostik League Premier Division
Burgess Hill Town v Enfield Town OFF
Folkestone Invicta v Lowestoft Town OFF
Leiston v Tonbridge Angels OFF
Wingate & Finchley v Billericay Town ON
Evo-Stik South Premier
Bishop's Stortford v Gosport Borough ON
Royston Town v Slough Town PITCH INSPECTION 10AM
St Ives Town v Redditch United ON
Stratford Town v Hitchin Town ON
Tiverton Town v Frome Town ON
Evo-Stik League First Division North
Bamber Bridge v Hyde United PITCH INSPECTION 3PM
Glossop North End v Droylsden ON
Ossett Albion v Tadcaster Albion ON
Ramsbottom United v Colwyn Bay ON
Evo-Stik League First Division South
Chasetown v Market Drayton Town ON
Gresley v Stocksbridge Park Steels ON
Bostik League North Division
Heybridge Swifts v Witham Town ON
Maldon & Tiptree v Potters Bar Town OFF
Soham Town Rangers v Ware ON
Waltham Abbey v Hertford Town ON
Evo-Stik South East
Hartley Wintney v Thame United ON
Evo-Stik South West
Barnstaple Town v Taunton Town ON
Bideford v North Leigh ON
Bishops Cleeve v Larkhall Athletic OFF
Swindon Supermarine v Yate Town ON
