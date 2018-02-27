The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Beast from the East has hit England.

There are amber and yellow weather warnings across the country, with snow falling heavily in many parts.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around minus seven in the south east with the snow playing havoc with public transport and schools.

But what about for our sportsmen and women?

There is due to be a busy schedule of football fixtures up and down the country today, with many expected to be called off.

Here we have a definitive list of the fixtures that have beaten the weather, those with pitch inspections planned and those that have fallen foul of the cold snap.

The list will be updated throughout the day.

FA Cup Fifth Round Replay

Swansea City v Sheffield ON

Championship

Hull City v Barnsley ON

Reading v Sheffield United ON

Checkatrade Trophy Semi-Final

Shrewsbury Town v Yeovil Town OFF

(Image: PA)

League One

AFC Wimbledon v Blackburn Rovers ON

Bristol Rovers v Wigan Athletic OFF

Peterborough United v Walsall ON

League Two

Wycombe Wanderers v Coventry City ON

FA Trophy Fourth Round Replay

Brackley Town v Stockport County ON

Spennymoor Town v Bromley ON - FURTHER INSPECTION 5.30PM

National League

Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United PITCH INSPECTION 11.30AM

Guiseley v Barrow OFF

National League North

AFC Telford United v Nuneaton Town ON

National League South

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Hungerford Town OFF

Havant & Waterlooville v Gloucester City ON

Truro City v Concord Rangers OFF

Weston-super-Mare v St Albans City ON

Evo-Stik League Premier Division

Altrincham v Stourbridge ON

Ashton United v Stalybridge Celtic PITCH INSPECTION 12PM

Buxton v Workington PITCH INSPECTION

Grantham Town v Warrington Town ON

Nantwich Town v Shaw Lane AFC ON

(Image: PA)

Bostik League Premier Division

Burgess Hill Town v Enfield Town OFF

Folkestone Invicta v Lowestoft Town OFF

Leiston v Tonbridge Angels OFF

Wingate & Finchley v Billericay Town ON

Evo-Stik South Premier

Bishop's Stortford v Gosport Borough ON

Royston Town v Slough Town PITCH INSPECTION 10AM

St Ives Town v Redditch United ON

Stratford Town v Hitchin Town ON

Tiverton Town v Frome Town ON

Evo-Stik League First Division North

Bamber Bridge v Hyde United PITCH INSPECTION 3PM

Glossop North End v Droylsden ON

Ossett Albion v Tadcaster Albion ON

Ramsbottom United v Colwyn Bay ON

Evo-Stik League First Division South

Chasetown v Market Drayton Town ON

Gresley v Stocksbridge Park Steels ON

Bostik League North Division

Heybridge Swifts v Witham Town ON

Maldon & Tiptree v Potters Bar Town OFF

Soham Town Rangers v Ware ON

Waltham Abbey v Hertford Town ON

Evo-Stik South East

Hartley Wintney v Thame United ON

Evo-Stik South West

Barnstaple Town v Taunton Town ON

Bideford v North Leigh ON

Bishops Cleeve v Larkhall Athletic OFF

Swindon Supermarine v Yate Town ON

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .