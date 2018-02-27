The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Beast from the East led to Brentford B's meeting with Swansea to be abandoned.

The Bees were scheduled to play the Swans at Jersey Road but with winter weather forecast, it was moved to Bedfont Sports Ground, which has an artificial pitch which was installed last season.

Brentford were winning 4-0 but heavy snow led to the officials calling an early end to proceedings.

Zain Westbrooke had given Brentford B a 17th minute lead when he charged forward from defence to turn Marcus Forss' cross home.

The striker won the Bees a penalty four minutes later when he was tripped and Forss picked himself up to convert from the spot.

Ali Coote made it 3-0 on 28 minutes when Jaakko Oksanen and Bradley Clayton combined to play the midfielder through on goal to score.

And Jarvis Edobor made it 4-0 on 32 minutes with a fine volley from close range with the Bees comfortable at the break.

However, the conditions took a turn for the worse and the game was stopped in the second half.

