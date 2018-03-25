The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham's proposed new Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage was given the green light by Hammersmith and Fulham Council's Planning Committee last night - but it was not without its objections.

The council received 355 representations to its consultations regarding the scheme, with 179 in support of the development, while 157 of those raised objections to the new stand.

Fulham are planning on demolishing the existing Riverside Stand and replacing it with a two-tier stand, increasing the capacity of Craven Cottage to 29,589 - an increase of 3,889.

As well as that, the new stand will have nine apartments incorporated into the stand and will have a riverside walkway linking the existing path from Bishop's Park and the path behind the Hammersmith Stand.

However, despite the council granting planning permission to the project, there were some objections to it - we've picked out some of the best reasons why people thought the Riverside Stand shouldn't have been given the go-ahead.

• Food and beverage will be noisy and light spill will affect the wildlife (eg bats)

• Removal of trees

• FFC should relocate to another area

• Riverwalk will encroach into the River and destroy this area

• Riverwalk should not be on public land

• Sets unwanted precedent

• Use of Bishops Park for construction compound is inappropriate

• Two-three years loss of Bishops Park is unacceptable to allow construction

• Impacts of queuing within Bishops Park which is a public facility

• Bishops Park will not be able to be used by the public to its full extent

• Stand is out of keeping with Grade II listed stand and low-rise houses in the conservation area

• Unsympathetic structure which will ruin the riverside skyline

• Drawings do not make it easy to envisage impact

• Increase in noise and air pollution from more coaches

• Match day disturbance from spectators (noise and nuisance)

• C1 and commercial uses are not football related

• The extent of commercial uses and events was concealed by FFC during the public consultation

• Looms over residential properties and reduces sense of openness

• Impacts on privacy from the residential unit/serviced apartments balconies/roof garden on adjoining properties

• The proposed stadium is out of scale and the design is not appropriate

• Construction will have a detrimental impact on the park and river

• Public transport will be overwhelmed

• Impacts of smell/odours from the proposed restaurants

• Impact to sailing on river

• Closure of sailing clubs

• Increased light pollution from stadium floodlights

• Negative visual impacts on the river and amenity of the riverside

• Proposed architecture does not respond to the existing architecture of the local area

• Residential apartments are not an acceptable use on the site and are not affordable

• Not sufficient time to comment on the application

• Number of events is excessive

• Church needs to approve use of Bishops Park

• Increase in crime

