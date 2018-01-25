Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham travel to Barnsley on Saturday, knowing a win would take them into the Play-off places for the first time this season.

Matt Targett is available to make his debut after signing on loan from Southampton at the start of the week for the rest of the season - something which may allow Ryan Sessegnon to be deployed in a more advanced position.

Tom Cairney has also been training with the side and could be fit enough to start for the trip to Oakwell, but who would you pick to take on Barnsley?

As ever, use our team selector below to pick your starting XI for the game - and don't forget to share it on Twitter and Facebook so fellow fans can see your side.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .