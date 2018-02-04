Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley boss Paul Heckinbottam had no qualms about the challenge that saw Ryan Manning sent off in QPR's 1-0 victory on Saturday.

The Irishman was shown a straight red card in the 71st minute for a nasty challenge on the halfway line, but the opposing boss believes that tackle was a genuine attempt for the ball by the QPR man, albeit it very late.

Ian Holloway described the challenge as a 'nasty one' but didn't believe it was intentional - a view his counterpart in the Barnsley dugout shared after the game.

He said: "I had a great view, I think it was a genuine attempt for the ball but he was late.

"The two players were fully committed - I have no qualms because the ball was running away from him so it was just late, but I don't think it was anything, but because of how late it was it was dangerous."

