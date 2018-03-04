Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since Fulham last played Derby back in November, they've lost just twice in the league in 18 games, jumping from 17th in the Championship to 4th.

They've taken 42 points in those games, scoring 40 goals and conceding just the 18.

That is Championship winning form, no matter what way you look at it.

What we've seen from Slavisa Jokanovic's side since that 1-1 draw all those months ago is a better balanced, defensively stronger and more dominant Fulham.

No one is under any illusions that the side did not start the season well, they were conceding last minute goals, losing to poor sides and not being able to find their rhythm and before long it looked like the season was already done and dusted.

But the turnaround that Fulham have showed cannot be understated.

People talk about great escapes, and notably the Cottagers' escape from the drop in the Premier League, as magical and will go on at lengths about it, but so far no one really seems to be praising Fulham's recent run like it should be.

They've only dropped points in FIVE of those games and have brushed very good footballing sides like Wolves and Aston Villa to the side.

If this was Manchester City, the entire world would be marvelling at just how good they are.

But why are they so good at the moment? For me, the answer lies with the balance of the side.

At the beginning of the season, it wasn't quite there - the right looked overloaded while the left didn't have the same impetus it had the season before.

A semi-fit Tom Cairney had too much strain put on him while the forwards were thrust into a league where they had no time to adapt, and were expected to get it right almost immediately.

Now, however, that's all changed.

Fulham look finely balanced - Matt Targett's introduction at left back, who I think is probably the signing of the season, has addressed the top-heavy reliance on Ryan Fredericks down the right and allowed Ryan Sessegnon to cause havoc up top without having to rely on defensive duties, which is arguably his weakest aspect.

Cairney was given time to address his injury, with Oliver Norwood stepping into the role and doing a very good job, and now the skipper is back he seems to be at his best again.

Certainly, his performance at Pride Park was probably one of the best we've seen all season, with the hosts unable to get near the Scottish international who must have eyes in the back of his head and forcefield around his boots.

And up front, Aleksandar Mitrovic has added brute strength and a dimension Fulham haven't had for a long time - his hold up play on Saturday was what the side have lacked and his third goal in three games demonstrates how important he's become to the team in a short space of side.

The balance is just right at Craven Cottage, and it's tipped Fulham from a side that would be content with Play-offs to one gunning for automatic promotion.

At the back, Tim Ream is enjoying his best season and has become somewhat of a colossus in the heart of defence, while it seems Denis Odoi is the centre half Jokanovic never knew he had, with the Belgian putting in another solid performance with Ream at Derby.

It seems something special is happening by the River Thames - Fulham are showing all the qualities needed to be a Premier League side once again.

