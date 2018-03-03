Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley claimed the goalkeeper of the year gong at the London Football Awards but he is full of respect for his fellow nominees.

The Bees ace was the only Championship goalkeeper on show and he saw off competition from Watford's Heurelho Gomes, Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois, West Ham keeper Adrian and Hugo Lloris of Tottenham.

Being a full member of the goalkeepers union Bentley is full of respect for his fellow shot-stoppers.

Gomes had a difficult time at Tottenham, especially at the beginning, but he has enhanced his repuation at Watford and Bentley admires the Brazilian's character.

The Brentford stopper said: “He's someone I've watched and admired. His time at Tottenham to begin with is one he wouldn't look back fondly on as he didn't have the best of time.

“He's shown how good he is this season and last season and how good he can be. For him to bounce back from his time at Tottenham, as people would have written him off, is testament to him.”

Adrian is another player who has gone through difficult times and is now keeping Joe Hart out of the team at West Ham.

“I saw a fair amount of him when he was in the team at West Ham,” Bentley added.

“He spent his time on the sidelines and, again, relating it back to Gomes, Adrian has had a period out of the team and he's in fine form as well. I've got huge respect for him as well.”

Courtois, at 25, is only a year older than Bentley and he is someone the former Southend man looks up to as well and he was grateful to have the chance to speak to him last year when the Bees faced Chelsea in the FA Cup.

He added: “I met him at the end and got his shirt and he signed it for me. He's someone I look up to and he's playing at one of the best clubs in the country.”

Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and Bentley is a fan of the way the Frenchman does his job week in week out for club and country.

He said: “It'd be unfair to rule (David) De Gea out but he's up there with the best in the league. He's someone I have a lot of admiration for.

“He's been the captain of Tottenham and France. He's at the pinnacle of his his career and will be going to the World Cup. He's doing the business at a big club week in week out.”

Bentley was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow. For more information visit londonfootballawards.org

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .