Fulham's charge towards where they find themselves in the Championship table has been nothing short of sensational.

Between this weekend's 2-0 victory over Wolves and the return leg back in November, which was a 2-0 loss to the league leaders, things have really gone Fulham's way.

There's been 18 games since Nuno Esprito Santo's side made the game at Molineux look like a training match, and since then Fulham have risen nine places, taking a whopping FORTY points.

That run has included four draws and two losses, meaning Slavisa Jokanovic's men have won 12 of those fixtures, meaning 36 of those points have come from victories.

In that time they've scored 39 goals and only conceded 18, which has included a run of four clean sheets on the bounce at home for Marcus Bettinelli.

Fulham's last loss in the league came against Sunderland in December, and since then the stats speak for themselves:

70 days since Fulham last lost

10 weeks

1,680 hours

100,800 minutes

6,048,000 second

Add to that the fact that in over 400 minutes of football at Craven Cottage, Fulham have scored 16 goals and not conceded once, and you have to agree that the club are probably the best side the in the division at the moment.

At time of writing, Fulham still have a lot to do to get into that final automatic spot, with Cardiff continuing to grind out results, but with those stats, I don't think anyone would bet against them.

