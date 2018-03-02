The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's clash with Aston Villa WILL go ahead as planned on Saturday afternoon, according to reports in the Birmingham Mail.

Games up and down the country are being postponed due to the snow storms which have swept across the UK.

Birmingham has been badly hit by 'the beast from the east' with schools and businesses being forced to close, but the staff at Villa Park are doing all they can to ensure the match takes place as planned.

Villa's stance is that the game will go ahead, with the pitch at Villa Park being covered this week with the under-soil heating limiting the damage done by the heavy snowfall.

Club staff are also making sure the surrounding areas, particularly Witton train station and car parks are accessible for fans.

More snow is forecast for this afternoon and evening, meaning Villa would have to reconsider if conditions worsened, but as it stands, the Championship clash will take place as planned.

