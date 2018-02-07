Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship table has finally started to take shape as we move into February, and with just a few months left in the season the race to the Premier League is hotting up.

Wolves look to have run away with the title but the battle for second place and the Play-off places are entering an interesting phase, with Fulham set to face all those around them in the next couple of months.

It's a fascinating fixture list that Slavisa Jokanovic's side are facing, with Aston Villa, Bristol City, Derby, Wolves, Preston AND Sheffield United all on the horizon in a period that is sure to mould the landscape of the Play-off places.

After we had a go at predicting the results of the Cottagers' fixtures in February, we taken a look at FiveThirtyEight.com, who have been using algorithms to predict fixtures and how the league table will look come the evening of May 6.

Obviously, Wolves have been given an 80% chance of winning the Championship and a 95% chance of being promoted come the end of the season, with a points tally of 96 - not enough to beats Reading's record total of 106.

Meanwhile, Fulham are being predicted to finish in fifth place, with a total haul of 78 points - that's 27 more than they have now, with the side being given a 60% chance of finishing in the Play-offs.

If the FiveThirtyEight.com prediction is correct, that means they'll face Aston Villa in the play-off semi final, with Cardiff vs Bristol City the other play-off match.

If we're looking at automatic promotion chances, Jokanovic's side have been given a 27% chance of making them, as opposed to Derby, who have a 55% chance.

Fulham have, however, been given the highest rating in the Championship for their attack, with it being rated at 1.5, with Wolves, Derby, Cardiff and Brentford coming in second at 1.2.

On the flip side though, their defence is rated as the weakness of the top six on 1.4, with Bristol at 1.3, Villa and Cardiff at 1.2. Derby at 1.1 and Wolves at 1.0.

If we look at the other end, Burton, Sunderland and Barnsley will all be relegated come the end of the season if the predictions come to fuition.

