Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clash between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers may have been postponed but it's not all bad news in Birmingham.

Following the news that the game had been called off, the Villans made the heartwarming gesture to offer 700 packed lunches to homeless charities across Birmingham.

QPR fans react to late Aston Villa postponement; and they're not happy

Aston Villa did everything within their power to ensure that the game went ahead, but when 'the beast from the east' came out victorious, the promotion contenders chose to do a good deed to help those in need by putting the food made for the match to good use and not letting it go to waste.

They tweeted: “Following the cancellation of today’s game, we have over 700 packed lunches to donate to homeless charities in Birmingham. Please contact Guy Rippon on 07825 098154 for more details.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .