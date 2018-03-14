The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a night to remember at Villa Park as QPR came away with a much-deserved 3-1 victory against Aston Villa.

The Hoops dominated from start to finish, with goals from Ryan Manning, Jake Bidwell and Luke Freeman being enough to get the three points.

The result and performance must surely go down as a contender for the best of the season, but what was everyone saying about the result on social media?

