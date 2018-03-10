The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Merson believes that loan striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will guide Fulham to the Premier League.

The Newcastle United frontman has been a revelation since joining Fulham at the end of the January transfer window.

The Serbian striker has scored five goals in seven appearances for the Whites and has helped them into fourth position in the Championship table.

Sky Sports pundit Merson believes the striker and Magpies manager Rafael Benitez must have had a "real falling out" and praised Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic for pulling off a major coup.

Talking on the Premier League Predictions Show, the former Arsenal man said: "He is too good for the Championship, he's miles too good for the Championship.

"I think he will take them [Fulham] to the Premier League."

